Israel at war: Reporting from the front lines

In tonight's Scripps News special report, we look at how conditions have changed nearly two weeks since the deadly terrorist attack on Israel.

We investigate Telegram, a global messaging and social media app that has grown as a core channel for information — and significant propaganda — since the outbreak of the war.

A group of first responders in southern Israel used the app to share footage from recovered cameras, showing some of the first scenes from Hamas' attack on Oct. 7.

While most of what Hamas and its allies post on the app is pure propaganda, some of it offers insight into how and where the group is operating.

Israeli hostage's partner speaks about her life and kidnapping Israeli hostage's partner speaks about her life and kidnapping Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman was taken by Hamas at the Nova Israeli music festival and is believed to be held in Gaza. LEARN MORE

And Scripps News goes inside a war room where volunteers from Israel's tech community — writers, designers and social media strategists — spread the message of Hamas' kidnappings worldwide. They work with the families of people taken hostage in Gaza, to make sure the world knows what has happened.

Israel at War: A Scripps News special report Israel at War: A Scripps News special report Scripps News reports from Israel, where an escalating war with Hamas has killed thousands and triggered a humanitarian crisis. LEARN MORE

Watch the full report on Scripps News' YouTube channel.