Israel's defense minister prepares troops for ground invasion of Gaza

300 protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza arrested at US Capitol
Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon inside the Cannon Rotunda, where demonstrations are not allowed.LEARN MORE
The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza through airstrikes in retaliation for a devastating Hamas rampage.
Israel’s defense minister told ground troops to be ready to enter the Gaza Strip, though he didn't say when the invasion will start.
In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to “get organized, be ready” for an order to move in.
“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “I promise you.”
Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border following a bloody Oct. 7 cross-border massacre by Hamas militants.
Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.
Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon inside the Cannon Rotunda, where demonstrations are not allowed.LEARN MORE
With authorities still working out logistics for a delivery of aid into Gaza from Egypt, overwhelmed hospitals tried to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for diesel generators to keep the equipment running. Doctors in darkened wards stitched wounds by mobile phone light. A doctor at the largest hospital said staff were using vinegar from the corner store to treat infected wounds.
The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for a devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel almost two weeks ago. Even after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate the north of Gaza and take refuge in the south, strikes extended across the territory and Palestinian militants continued firing rockets into Israel.
Israel’s consent for Egypt to let in food, water and medicine provided the first possibility for an opening in its sealing off of the territory. Many among Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water.
More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled their homes in Gaza City and other places in the northern part of the territory since Israel told them to evacuate. Most have crowded into U.N.-run schools-turned-shelters or the homes of relatives.
Thousands of students from coast to coast have participated in rallies over the last two weeks in support of both Israelis and Palestinians.
Even after Israel told Palestinians to head to what it called "safe zones" in the south, strikes have continued across Gaza.
The evidence shines a light on illicit arms shipments that North Korea uses to fund its own conventional and nuclear weapons.
American Airlines paid out nearly $1 billion in bonuses to pilots, causing its profits to take a tumble in the third quarter.
The incident took place just two days before the North Carolina base's planned annual emergency response exercise.
Thousands of students from coast to coast have participated in rallies over the last two weeks in support of both Israelis and Palestinians.