Ja Morant suspended for first 25 games of 2023-2024 NBA season

Police conduct welfare check on Ja Morant after cryptic Instagram post
The former NBA Rookie of the Year was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month after video circulated online of him wielding a gun.LEARN MORE
The suspension follows two incidents of the Memphis Grizzlies star waving a gun in videos posted to social media.
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 season.
The suspension follows two incidents of the basketball player waving a gun in videos posted to social media.
After the first incident in March, Morant was suspended for eight games without pay.
He apologized and said he was going to take "time away" to learn better methods to deal with stress.
However, on May 13, Morant was seen in another livestream video with a firearm. He apologized again, acknowledging that his "words may not mean much right now."
The former NBA Rookie of the Year was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month after video circulated online of him wielding a gun.LEARN MORE
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously said he was shocked by Morant's repeated behavior. He's also been vocal about the star's influence on the younger generation.
"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning," Silver said. "Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."
Morant was set to start the season on a five-year, $194 million contract with the Grizzlies. However, he will not be paid for the 25 games in which he's suspended. There are 82 games in a regular NBA season.
"For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time," Silver asserted. "Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."
The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for all off-season activities pending a league investigation.LEARN MORE
Two cyclists were involved in a high-speed crash in the final descent during Thursday's stage of the Tour de Suisse.
Letters from an attorney and statements from law enforcement say UFC star Conor McGregor is being investigated for sexual assault allegations.
MLB officials have announced a months-long plan to secure approval to move the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas on the strip.
A new report from the CDC says approximately 1 in 5 U.S. adults reported having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their life.
The 2018 massacre was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
The Department of Justice released a report on the practices of Minneapolis Police prompted by the 2020 killing of George Floyd.