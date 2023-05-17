NBA star Ja Morant addresses latest video featuring him with a gun

Ja Morant says he takes "full accountability" for his actions after he appeared on an Instagram livestream over the weekend holding a gun.

In a statement provided to ESPN, Morant said he understands that he has disappointed his supporters.

"My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions," the point guard said. "I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

While the season for the Memphis Grizzlies is already over, the team announced Morant was suspended from all off-season activities pending an investigation.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the incident on ESPN ahead of the Western Conference FInals Tuesday night.

"The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst," Silver said.

The NBA commissioner added that he was shocked, especially considering that he and Morant had recently had a conversation about his actions following a different video of him with a gun.

In March, Morant was suspended eight games without pay after a livestream video showed him with a gun at a Denver nightclub.

Morant had previously issued an apology and took part in a counseling program.

"So I at least was left with the sense that he was taking this incredibly serious," Silver said.

The 23-year-old has been in the league since 2019. He is a two-time NBA All-Star and has millions of followers online.