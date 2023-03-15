Ja Morant suspended for 8 games without pay

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay, the NBA announced. The punishment comes in response to a March 4 incident, where the basketball star live-streamed on camera with a gun while intoxicated at a Denver nightclub.

Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday to discuss the basketball player’s conduct.

"Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," Silver said in a statement. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

An NBA league investigation did not conclude that the firearm belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period, the NBA said.

Officials in Colorado also did not find enough cause to charge Morant with a crime.

Following the incident, Morant had entered a counseling program in Florida. He said he took full responsibility for his actions and issued an apology.

"I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being," Morant had said in a statement after the incident.

Morant will be eligible to play again on March 20, when the Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks.