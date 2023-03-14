Grizzlies' Morant reportedly enters counseling following gun incident

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't given a timeline for when their star point guard Ja Morant will return to the team following a gun incident earlier this month. He hasn't played in a game since March 3.

ESPN reported Monday that Morant had entered a counseling program in Florida. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins declined to comment on the report.

The NBA launched an investigation into Morant on March 4 after an Instagram Live video showed the all-star brandishing what appeared to be a gun inside a Colorado gentleman's club.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said in a statement released by representatives. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Glendale police launched a separate investigation into the incident but later said Morant wouldn't face charges due to a lack of evidence.

Morant, an NBA-All Star and former Rookie of the Year award winner, has made a huge impact on the court this season.

The Grizzlies are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with less than one month until the playoffs begin.

Morant is one of the top scorers in the NBA and leads his team in points, steals and assists.