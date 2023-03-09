NBA player Ja Morant won't face charges in firearm case

NBA investigating Grizzlies' Ja Morant over video showing apparent gun
Morant, since then has apologized in a statement, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.LEARN MORE
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant won't face charges after video circulated online showing him allegedly brandishing a firearm at a bar.
Police confirmed Wednesday that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will not face any charges after an investigation into possible wrongdoing when video circulated online showing him allegedly brandishing a firearm at a Colorado bar.
Glendale Police said that on March 4 members of the media notified authorities of a video showing the NBA player holding a gun by the "butt end" for "several seconds" while at a Shotgun Willies bar and gentleman's club.
Police said there were no calls to the nightclub regarding a weapon "of any type" and "no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint."
Police concluded their investigation and said that a firearm was never located. There was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime, Colorado authorities said.
Morant will reportedly remain away from the team as his suspension is extended for at least the next four games, the Grizzlies confirmed. Those games include matches against the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.
