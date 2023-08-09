Jimmy Carter is trying to 'keep busy' in hospice care, grandson says

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter commemorate 77th wedding anniversary
They are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.
The former president entered home hospice care in February instead of seeking additional medical intervention after numerous hospital stays.
The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter provided a health update as the 98-year-old lives out his life in home hospice care.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hugo Wentzel, son of Amy Carter, said his grandfather is "trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick."
Carter entered home hospice care in February instead of seeking additional medical intervention. Prior to receiving hospice care, Carter had been in and out of the hospital for various ailments.
Wentzel said his grandfather keeps busy by listening to audiobooks.
"He always wants to be doing something with his mind," Wentzel told EW.
Wentzel also spoke about his grandmother, Rosalynn Carter. Her family announced in May that the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia.
"Yeah, she does have dementia and when I see her, she does forget what's going on sometimes, but when she remembers it's amazing," Wentzel said.
The Carters have decided to live out their lives together at their home in Georgia.
Wentzel spoke publicly about his grandparents after being eliminated from the ABC reality show "Claim to Fame." The show features relatives of famous people, who live together in one house and compete in various challenges with the hopes of winning a $100,000 prize.
