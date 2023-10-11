Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach a temporary child custody agreement

How Americans view and approach relationships is evolving
With celebrity divorces packing the news cycle, Scripps News digs into America's changing perspective on marriage and partnership.
The couple reached a temporary custody agreement, splitting time between the U.S. and UK until early 2024.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a mutual agreement for a temporary arrangement, allowing their two daughters to divide their time between them until early 2024.
“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK,” Jonas and Turner said in a joint statement obtained by CNN. “We look forward to being great co-parents."
This arrangement comes weeks after the "Game of Thrones" actress sued the Jonas Brothers' singer for keeping their daughters — 3-year-old Willa and 15-month-old Delphine — "wrongfully retained" from their "habitual residence of England."
From Oct. 9–21, the kids will stay with 27-year-old Turner, and they can travel around the U.S. and to England. On Oct. 21, they return to Jonas, who is 34, and will be with him until Nov. 2, with similar travel permissions. The kids will then return to Turner on Nov. 2 until Nov. 22. Afterward, they're back with Jonas until Dec. 16 and then spend the holidays with Turner until Jan. 7, according to legal documents obtained by People Magazine.
The kids had to remain in New York until this decision was made.
Both Jonas and Turner will need to turn in a status report before Dec. 23 to establish future arrangements.
The couple married in 2019 and Jonas filed for divorce from Turner last month.
