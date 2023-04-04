Judge is limiting public's view of Trump in court

A judge is limiting what the public will see when former President Donald Trump enters the courtroom Tuesday for his arraignment.

Judge Juan Merchan will not allow TV cameras in the courtroom, and he is restricting access to just a few photographers.

Outside the court building in Lower Manhattan Tuesday morning, photographers were lining up hoping to get a spot inside.

The former president's arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m., when he will face criminal charges over a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been leading the charge into the investigation.

Despite news cameras being prohibited from court, they're everywhere else they can be. Lower Manhattan is in the midst of a media frenzy, with even helicopters circling above hours before Trump is set to appear.

Who is the judge deciding Trump's fate in New York? Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan is a seasoned judge who is no stranger to Donald Trump's world. LEARN MORE

Because the indictment has been under seal, it is not known what charges Trump is up against, but there are some reports that say there are 30 charges, including at least one felony count.

Protection is heavy in the city, with barricades surrounding the court building and also surrounding Trump Tower, where the former president is staying.

"We will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind, and if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has scheduled a rally for 10:30 a.m. in Manhattan in support of Trump. The mayor warned her to conduct herself appropriately.

"Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, stated she's coming to town," said Mayor Adams. "While you're in town, be on your best behavior."

Trump is set to deliver remarks Tuesday evening following his arraignment.