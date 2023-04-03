Trump heads to New York as he prepares for formal charges

Former President Donald Trump is making his way to New York on Monday as he prepares to turn himself in at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

Trump is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday over a hush money payment made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Exact charges are not known at this time as Trump's indictment has been sealed.

The former president is expected to leave his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida around noon Monday and arrive at New York's LaGuardia Airport around 3 p.m. He is expected to stay at Trump tower for the night before his arraignment begins around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

While inside the courtroom, Trump will be treated like any other defendant, but he likely won't be handcuffed. He should experience regular proceedings, like a mugshot and fingerprinting, and will appear before a judge. As of now, cameras will not be present.

Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment Once the booking is complete, Trump will appear before a judge for an afternoon arraignment on Tuesday. LEARN MORE

Trump has not been quiet about his indictment on social media or through press releases, criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who's been leading the investigation, and criticizing the potential judge presiding over his case.

Former Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, who originally opened Trump's case, said he was disturbed to hear how the former president was speaking about Bragg and the trial court this past week.

"I think if I were his lawyer," Bragg said, "I would be mindful of not committing some other criminal offense like obstruction of governmental administration, which is interfering with, by threat or otherwise, the operation of government."

Security efforts have been ramped up across the city in anticipation of Trump's arrival. While protection has remained about the same over the past two weeks, it will increase further Tuesday as the Secret Service escorts the former president to court.