Judge says Pence must testify in 2020 election probe against Trump

Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan. 6
Pence's remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.LEARN MORE
The judge is rejecting a request by former President Donald Trump to block the former vice president's testimony.
A federal judge says former Vice President Mike Pence must testify about conversations he had with former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, sources told The Associated Press.
Pence had previously been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but Trump had requested that a court block Pence’s testimony. That effort has now been rejected.
Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity told AP that Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence had previously argued that because he was serving as vice president that day, he was protected by the Constitution from speaking on his legislative acts.
This news comes as Trump awaits a grand jury decision on his possible indictment over a hush money payment made in 2016. Amid the chaos, Trump is also in the midst of campaigning for president for 2024.
Pence's remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.LEARN MORE
Insider Senior Correspondent Laura Italiano tells Scripps News the timeline of Trump's possible indictment is going at a normal speed.
Uncertainty about a possible indictment runs parallel with the fluidity of the Manhattan DA's grand jury investigation of Trump. Here's what we know.
Trump defended the insurrectionists and railed against prosecutors, including those overseeing multiple investigations of the former president.
In 1986, Congress passed a ban on the ATF ever having a so-called federal gun registry or any kind of electronic database of firearms.
58% of Americans say they look at a screen within an hour of bedtime.
The embattled FTX founder is accused of paying "one or more" Chinese officials to unfreeze assets linked to his hedge fund, Alameda Research.