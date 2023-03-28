Judge says Pence must testify in 2020 election probe against Trump

A federal judge says former Vice President Mike Pence must testify about conversations he had with former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, sources told The Associated Press.

Pence had previously been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but Trump had requested that a court block Pence’s testimony. That effort has now been rejected.

Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity told AP that Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence had previously argued that because he was serving as vice president that day, he was protected by the Constitution from speaking on his legislative acts.

This news comes as Trump awaits a grand jury decision on his possible indictment over a hush money payment made in 2016. Amid the chaos, Trump is also in the midst of campaigning for president for 2024.