Judge to decide on gag order in Idaho quadruple murder case

University of Idaho continues to recover months after murders
Two of the University of Idaho murder victims were seniors planning to walk with classmates at graduation. Now, there's a cloud over the celebration.LEARN MORE
Over 30 media organizations are contesting a gag order, saying it violates the constitutional rights of free speech and a free press.
On Friday, the presiding judge of the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last fall, will hear arguments regarding a challenge to a gag order that prohibits attorneys, law enforcement and others from communicating with news reporters.
More than 30 media organizations are contesting the order, asserting their First Amendment rights, with a lawyer for one of the victim’s families making the same argument.
This challenge comes after the judge agreed with both the prosecution and defense, who argued that a gag order was necessary to prevent biased news coverage and ensure a fair trial for Kohberger, as this case has gained significant public attention nationally.
Kohberger, 28, is facing charges of first-degree murder and burglary in relation to the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin that occurred in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.
Autopsies showed all four of the victims were likely asleep when they were initially attacked. Police said there were no signs of sexual assault.
After more than a month of investigations, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. He was extradited to Idaho, where he remains in jail.
Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the deaths of the four college students.
