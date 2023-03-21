Jury convicts 3 in 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion

In a long-awaited verdict, a Florida jury convicted three men of first-degree murder Monday in the 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion.

The 20-year-old artist, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down and robbed of $50,000 in broad daylight while leaving a South Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018.

Surveillance footage showed two masked gunmen approach the vehicle Onfroy was in, and one shot him several times. They were then seen fleeing the scene with a Louis Vuitton bag full of cash.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation into the shooting, which led to the arrest of Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24.

After nearly eight days of deliberations, the jury convicted all three men of armed robbery and first-degree murder. They will receive mandatory life sentences under Florida law.

Extensive surveillance footage from inside and outside of Riva Motorsports linked the men to the incident, as well as cellphone video of them flaunting stacks of $100 bills shortly after the killing.

Boatwright was identified as the shooter after prosecutors reviewed text messages around the time of the incident.

Shortly after the shooting, Boatwright sent a message saying, "Tell my brother I got the money for the new phone." Minutes later, he sent someone a screenshot of a news article saying XXXTentacion had been shot, according to prosecutors.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, testified against his former friends, saying he was also involved in the crime and pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder. He could face up to life in prison, but may have his sentence reduced for his cooperation.

The case of XXXTentacion's murder has been closely followed by fans since the rapper's death in 2018.

He was a platinum-selling young artist who highlighted issues like depression and mental health, but faced criticism from some over criminal charges that he had allegedly abused his pregnant girlfriend.

With the conviction of the men involved, the case has come to a close, but the legacy of XXXTentacion's music continues to be felt by his fans and loved ones.