Kanye and wife banned for life by Italian boat company after lewd act

Kanye "Ye" West and his rumored wife Bianca Censori are banned for life by an Italian boat company after their inappropriate behavior onboard a boat in Venice, reports say.

The rapper and the Australian architectural designer were photographed sharing what appeared to be an intimate moment in front of tourists.

The images, which circulated online, show Ye with his pants down and bare buttocks exposed, while Censori is seen crouching between his legs.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that rented the boat to the couple, condemned the pair's behavior and said it was unaware of the lewd activity until photos surfaced.

"On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority," said a company statement obtained by the Daily Mail.

A third person aboard the water taxi also helped block the driver's view.

"We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats," the statement said.

Some outlets are reporting that Italian police will be investigating the incident.

"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," a police source told the Daily Mail.