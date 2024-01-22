Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's home after attempting to break in

Taylor Swift-themed items on the menu at Bills-Chiefs playoff game
Witnesses say the man frequently lingers outside the pop star's home and was seen trying to enter through a door.
A man who witnesses say frequently waits outside Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse was arrested for open warrants after reportedly attempting to break in.
The incident happened on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., when police responded to repeated calls from neighbors about a man who refused to leave the area, a law enforcement source told CNN. Witnesses said the man tried, but failed, to open a door.
The man admitted to police that he was there to see the pop star, the official said.
Police took the man, who has not been identified, into custody after learning he had open warrants for his arrest. The warrants, for failure to appear, stem from 2017.
The man has not been charged over his attempt to break into Swift’s apartment, as there is no evidence that he was trying to enter her specific unit.
It is not clear if the singer was home at the time. She had traveled Sunday to Buffalo, New York, to watch Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play in his team’s playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won 27 to 24.
This is not the first break-in scare for Swift. There have been numerous break-in attempts at her Tribeca home, including by some alleged stalkers.
In a 2022 incident, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after entering two Tribeca residences linked to the pop star, according to ABC News. That same year, a man was taken into custody after crashing his car into Swift’s townhouse, and reportedly told officers he wouldn’t leave until he met her.
