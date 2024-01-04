Man sues Dunkin' claiming exploding toilet left him injured, dirty

Pastor accused of trying to push McDonald's worker's head into fryer
A man is suing Dunkin' for more than $100,000 over an alleged toilet explosion that occurred in one of its store's bathrooms.
A customer has filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin', claiming he was severely injured by an exploding toilet at one of the coffee chain's locations in central Florida.
Paul Kerouac is seeking more than $100,000 in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court in Orlando, claiming he suffered "severe and long term injuries" following the explosion of a toilet in the men's room of a Dunkin' location in Winter Park, Florida, a year ago.
Kerouac said the explosion left him covered in human feces, urine and debris. Then, he claims, he walked out of the men's room seeking help from workers and the store's manager, and an employee allegedly told him that they were aware of the "problem with the toilet," since there had been previous incidents, the lawsuit says, without diving into further details about the explosion.
The lawsuit says Kerouac suffered "bodily injury" and he has required mental health care and counseling since the incident in January 2022.
When contacted Thursday by email for more details on Kerouac's injuries, his attorney, Scott Spradley, told The Associated Press he was tied up and couldn't answer the questions until the following day. The Canton, Massachusetts-based coffee company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
