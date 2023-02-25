Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024

US first lady says President Biden ready to run again
President Joe Biden would be 86-years-old at the end of his second term. The U.S. first lady Jill Biden said the president is "not done."
Williamson, labeled a prominent progressive by many in political circles, delivers most of her political messages with a spiritual touch.
Bestselling author Marianne Williamson, who ran for president in 2020, has again confirmed that she will run for president seeking the Democratic nomination in 2024, becoming the first real potential challenger to President Joe Biden if he officially announces his intentions to run.
Spirituality and religion are often injected into politics, but Williamson, labeled a prominent progressive by many in political circles, delivers with a wholistic spiritual touch to most of her political messages.
Williamson said in an interview with the Medill News Service, "I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time."
Fox News reported that Williamson intends to travel to South Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan and Nevada after March 4 as part of her campaign.
Williamson said Tuesday, "You can appreciate what the president has done, defeating the Republicans in 2020, and still feel it is time to move on."
