Montana House Speaker Matt Regier talks about Rep. Zephyr's censure

Scripps News sat down for an exclusive interview with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier. It's his first interview after the end of Montana's legislative session, during which the Republican-led house censured Rep. Zooey Zephyr, Montana's first openly transgender female representative, for speaking out against a ban on gender-affirming care for youth.

Regier spoke about the House's decision to censure Rep. Zephyr, the debate over providing gender-affirming care to minors, and the difficulties of finding compromise over transgender-related legislation both in Montana and on a national level.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Zooey Zephyr was expelled. This story has been updated.