Nashville Vice Mayor Shulman says the city is 'pretty numb right now'

Scripps News' "Morning Rush" hosts Holly Firfer and Alexa Liacko checked in with Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman following Monday's school shooting at The Covenant School.

"I think the city is probably pretty numb right now. We're going to have to go through the next couple of days and figure out this grieving process," Shulman said.

As The Covenant School mourns, so do its Nashville neighbors Nashville residents have responded to Monday's mass school shooting by creating a memorial outside of the school. LEARN MORE

A shooter killed three students and three staff members at The Covenant School before being shot and killed by authorities.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has not yet shared a motive, but said the attack was "calculated and planned" based on material found at the shooter's home.

Lawmakers react after Nashville school shooting After a shooter killed six at a Nashville school, some lawmakers promoted current gun safety legislation, with others urging an assault weapons ban. LEARN MORE

"We've had tornadoes, we've had bombings, we've had all kinds of things in Nashville. This is very unique," Shulman continued. "You can watch these things happen around the country on television and you see the parents running and crying and that terror on their face — and then it happens to you, it happens to the city. And you see it happening right in front of you and it's like, 'Please do not let this be happening to us.' It's gonna take a while for us to figure out where we go next but we're gonna have to go through this period of grieving with everybody else."