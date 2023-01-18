New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern to leave office, sets October election

Meet Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Youngest Female Prime Minister
Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister, nearly a month after the nation went to the polls.LEARN MORE
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's last day in office will be Feb. 7.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she is stepping down as New Zealand's leader and will not contest general elections set for October.
Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters in Napier that Feb. 7 will be her last day in office. She will hold her seat as a lawmaker until the general election, which she said would be held on Oct. 14.
"I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple," she said.
Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister, nearly a month after the nation went to the polls.LEARN MORE
Ardern had faced a tough election campaign this year. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.
She was lauded globally for her country's initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic after New Zealand managed for months to stop the virus at its borders. But it's zero-tolerance strategy was abandoned once it was challenged by new variants and vaccines became available.
She faced tougher criticism at home that the strategy was too strict.
Ardern in December announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry would look into whether the government made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Its report is due next year.
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he wouldn't be contesting the leadership of the party, throwing open the competition to become New Zealand's next prime minister to other members of the Labour Party.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park on the Gold Coast.By AP
One of the family members who ambushed police officers Monday in Queensland may have posted in online conspiracy theory forums.By Jason O'Brien / AAP Image via AP
The entrance to Macquarie Harbour is a notoriously shallow and dangerous channel known as Hell's Gate.By Australian Broadcasting Corporation / AP
Some Bank of America customers woke up to lost money, accounts in the negative and overdraft fees, due to issues with Zelle transfers.By AP
Legislators say banning pet stores from selling some animals will prevent inhumane breeding, but pet store owners say it will highlight other issues.By AP
Key pieces of U.S. infrastructure have been subject to attacks recently, but protecting against these isn't a simple feat for any certain agency.By AP