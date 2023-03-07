No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport

FAA investigating another close call with major airline at US airport
The Federal Aviation Administration has been investigating multiple close calls at U.S. airports involving major airlines.LEARN MORE
One Boeing 737's right wing struck the tail of another at Boston Logan International Airport.
Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.
United Airlines Flight 515 was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its right wing struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 parked at a neighboring gate around 8:30 a.m., according to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Both jets were Boeing 737s, and both were taken out of service, United said in an emailed statement.
No injuries were reported.
Flight 515 was heading to Newark, and Flight 267 was scheduled to fly to Denver, airport officials said.
"Customers on both aircraft deplaned normally and we’ve made arrangements to get them to their destinations on different aircraft," United said.
Both flights were rescheduled for later in the day.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been investigating multiple close calls at U.S. airports involving major airlines.LEARN MORE
The incident came one week after a JetBlue flight from Nashville landing at Logan had to take evasive action when a Learjet charter jet crossed an intersecting runway. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
There have been several other safety incidents involving commercial aircraft in the past few months. There was one at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in January, another in Austin, Texas, in February, and one off the coast of Hawaii in December.
"I don’t know that I can say that it’s a trend, but these are disturbing because it just takes one," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said last week. "That is why we investigate incidents — so that we can identify problems, especially when we see trends, and address them before they become a full-blown accident."
FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said last month that he was putting together a team of experts to review airline safety.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.LEARN MORE
A man is accused of attempting to stab a flight attendant after being confronted about trying to disarm the plane's side door.By David Zalubowski/AP
The bird strikes reportedly affected the nose of the plane and one of its engines.By Carolyn Kaster/AP
An appeals court said the advocacy group, FlyersRights, didn't make a "clear and indisputable" argument that airline seats were "dangerously" small.By Storyblocks
The Oklahoma House's effort to prohibit gender affirming medical care for trans children has prompted protests. A lawmaker has now been censured.By AP
A new bill would allow the Secretary of Commerce to respond to national security risks that TikTok presents.By Matt Slocum / AP
Being on a keto diet could lead to health scares including chest pain, blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes.By Keith Srakocic / AP