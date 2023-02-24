No Surrender: Ukraine One Year Later

Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion
Bellingcat and Scripps News explore the human costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe.LEARN MORE
This hourlong special focuses on how Ukraine has withstood Russia's invasion and the lives that have been forever changed.
Host Jason Bellini reports from Kyiv, Ukraine, with this in-depth view of the past year.
Bellingcat and Scripps News explore the human costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe.LEARN MORE
The plan released Friday by China's Foreign Ministry mainly reiterated long-held positions, and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely broker.By Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago, the United Nations has continuously taken steps to stop the violence, but none have worked.By AP
Ukrainian combat medic Yara Chornohuz shared with Scripps News dramatic GoPro helmet cam footage, capturing her reality on the front lines.By Scripps News
Rooted in Black culture and traditions, historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, are seeing higher enrollment.By Scripps News
More people are moving due to factors such as changes in employment, proximity to family and the rising cost of living.By Scripps News
Data shows the number of Black business owners in the U.S. was 28% higher in the third quarter of 2021 than it was pre-pandemic.By Scripps News