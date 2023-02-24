watch live
Europe

No Surrender: Ukraine One Year Later

This hourlong special focuses on how Ukraine has withstood Russia's invasion and the lives that have been forever changed.

No Surrender: Ukraine One Year Later
Scripps News
Article by Scripps News Staff
SMS
February 24, 2023

Host Jason Bellini reports from Kyiv, Ukraine, with this in-depth view of the past year. 

Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion

Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion

Bellingcat and Scripps News explore the human costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe.

LEARN MORE