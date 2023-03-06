NTSB to investigate another Ohio train derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to Springfield, Ohio, following a derailment of a Norfolk Southern train Saturday.

The NTSB confirmed late Sunday the crew would arrive in Springfield on Monday.

Unlike last month’s derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio, the Springfield derailment is not believed to involve any cars that carried hazardous materials, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine added that President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were in contact with him to offer Ohio federal resources.

“There was no release of any chemical or any hazardous material to the soil, to the air, to the water,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel.

For incidents investigated by the NTSB, the agency generally releases an interim report within several weeks. A complete report could take a number of months.

Springfield is a city of nearly 60,000 residents located about 40 miles west of the state's capital of Columbus.