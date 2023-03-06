NTSB to investigate another Ohio train derailment

Big week ahead as Norfolk Southern CEO will testify before Congress
A Norfolk Southern official is expected to share before lawmakers what they know about the East Palestine derailment.LEARN MORE
Federal officials will be back in Ohio on Monday to investigate a train derailment in Springfield.
The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to Springfield, Ohio, following a derailment of a Norfolk Southern train Saturday.
The NTSB confirmed late Sunday the crew would arrive in Springfield on Monday.
Unlike last month’s derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio, the Springfield derailment is not believed to involve any cars that carried hazardous materials, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine added that President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were in contact with him to offer Ohio federal resources.
“There was no release of any chemical or any hazardous material to the soil, to the air, to the water,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel.
For incidents investigated by the NTSB, the agency generally releases an interim report within several weeks. A complete report could take a number of months.
Springfield is a city of nearly 60,000 residents located about 40 miles west of the state's capital of Columbus.
A Norfolk Southern official is expected to share before lawmakers what they know about the East Palestine derailment.LEARN MORE
Norfolk Southern says its plan is based on the NTSB's report that found the train's bearing temperature reached a critical level.By AP
A Norfolk Southern official is expected to share before lawmakers what they know about the East Palestine derailment.By AP
About 20 of the 212 cars on the Norfolk Southern train derailed, including four tankers identified with non-hazardous material.By Bill Lackey / Springfield-News Sun via AP
It started in New York City in 1909 as National Woman's Day. Now, Women's History Month is celebrated with events worldwide.By Ted Shaffrey / AP
The Tacoma-Perce County Health Department said the woman has refused to take life-saving medication or isolate.By Shutterstock
Doctors say there has been a steady increase in Americans under age 55 being treated for colon cancer.By NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File