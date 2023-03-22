Sources: Trump probe grand jury reportedly won't meet Wednesday

Amid Trump media frenzy, New Yorkers carry on with daily life
Couples are visiting the city clerk's office in Manhattan to get married while a grand jury next door considers an indictment of Donald Trump.
The New York grand jury has reportedly been told to be on standby for Thursday.
Former President Donald Trump will apparently have to wait at least one more day before learning whether he is being indicted in New York.
The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, according to four people familiar with the matter.
The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the panel has been meeting, three of the people said.
The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not be meeting as scheduled were not authorized to discuss those details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.
The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury, which is probing payments to silence a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, is nearing the completion of its work.
Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.
Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.
The Department of Justice is looking into whether Trump misled his attorneys about classified documents, ABC News reported.
Former President Donald Trump was not arrested on Tuesday as he predicted, but grand jurors are still weighing whether to indict him.
A New York grand jury investigating alleged hush money payments is expected to reconvene on Wednesday.
