Orlando Magic retire #32 jersey to honor Shaquille O'Neal

The team announced the move recognizing the iconic player's historic four-season run with the franchise.
The Orlando Magic said on Thursday that the NBA franchise will retire the team's #32 jersey in honor of Shaquille O’Neal, who played for the team during four seasons from 1992 until 1996.
O’Neal was a first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft and appeared in 295 regular season games with the Magic.
The team will officially retire the #32 jersey during a post-game ceremony on Tuesday Feb. 13, according to a post on X.
The Magic said O’Neal is the first player in the history of the franchise to have his number retired.
While on the team, O’Neal was named NBA All-Star four times, the association said. He still ranks among the Magic's all-time leaders in multiple categories that include rebounding, blocking shots, free throws, points scored, and field goals made.
The chairman for the team, Dan DeVos, said, "Through his dominating play, larger-than-life personality, and generous contributions to The City Beautiful, Shaquille O’Neal had a transformational impact on this team and this town."
The #32 jersey will be retired after the Magic's game against Oklahoma City.
"Our family and the entire franchise couldn’t be more pleased for Shaquille to receive this well-deserved honor, further cementing his enduring legacy here in Orlando as we collectively look back on his tremendous accomplishments in a Magic uniform," said DeVos.
