Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify today in ski collision case

A Utah jury is expected to hear from Gwyneth Paltrow on Friday in a civil trial stemming from a collision at a ski area.

Terry Sanderson, 76, is suing Paltrow for $300,000 in damages, claiming she crashed into him on the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

Sanderson alleges he sustained a brain injury and four broken ribs.

On Friday, the plaintiff's attorneys informed the defense that they intend to call Paltrow to the stand before Sanderson testifies. Their testimony is expected as early as Friday afternoon.

Paltrow is countersuing Sanderson, claiming he ran into her. She reportedly did not suffer any major injuries in the collision, however, she said that she ended her day of skiing after the crash.

Paltrow is only seeking $1 in damages. Judge Ashley Willcott wrote an opinion piece for Court TV in which she stated that the $1 figure is to make a point rather than collect money.

The trial is in its fourth day. The first three days have included testimony from Sanderson's doctor and his daughter. They addressed Sanderson's alleged injuries from the crash.

Paltrow's lawyers have attempted to poke holes in Sanderson's story, claiming he is trying to exploit Paltrow because she is a successful actress.

No criminal charges were ever filed in the incident.

Court TV has gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial