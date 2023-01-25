Former AT&T customers still entitled to data throttling partial refund

FCC forces T-Mobile to alert customers of data throttling
AT&T settled with the FTC over allegations the company misled customers about their data speeds.
Some former AT&T customers can still claim partial refunds after the Federal Trade Commission ruled in 2019 that the company misled customers about its unlimited data plans.
The FTC said AT&T failed to disclose it would slow internet data speeds for customers who would go over a certain amount of data despite these customers purchasing unlimited data plans.
The FTC said $7 million remains from a $60 million fund for some customers who had AT&T unlimited data plans at some point between October 1, 2011 and June 30, 2015. The FTC said it has not been able to reach all potential former customers affected by the ruling.
“Some customers experienced data speeds so slow that many common phone applications, such as web browsing and video streaming, became difficult or nearly impossible to use,” the FTC said.
The FTC set the following criteria for obtaining a partial refund:
- Former AT&T customer
- Had an unlimited data plan at some point between October 1, 2011 and June 30, 2015
- Experienced data throttling
- Have not received a bill credit or payment from AT&T related to this matter
Former customers can apply for a partial refund on the AT&T website.
