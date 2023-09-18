Pennsylvania police hunt down 9 teens who escaped detention center

Escaped murderer captured in Pennsylvania after nearly 2-week manhunt
The juveniles overtook two prison employees and were on the run through the night. They have all been captured.
Pennsylvania police captured nine teens who escaped a detention center and were on the run all night.
The juveniles fled Abraxas Academy around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Police had established a perimeter around Abraxas, which is in Morgantown, about 50 miles from Philadelphia.
It wasn’t until Monday morning that all nine were apprehended. The first four were taken into custody at 5:47 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Trooper David Beohm said those four grew cold and surrendered. They banged on the door of a local homeowner, who called police.
"The four basically gave up because they were cold," Beohm said in a press conference.
The five others were captured soon after trying to steal a truck.
All nine will be charged with escape, Beohm said. Some may face other charges, like criminal mischief for attempting to steal a vehicle.
The minors were able to escape when they overtook two female prison employees, police said.
They will all be interviewed by criminal investigators from the Reading division of the Pennsylvania Police Department.
Abraxas Academy is about 15 miles from Pennsylvania's South Coventry Township, where escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was captured after a nearly two-week manhunt by police.
