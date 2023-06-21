Pentagon says accounting error frees up extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine

Russia says it downed 3 drones near Moscow, suspects Ukrainian attack
Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the additional money the Pentagon "found" will go to future security packages for Ukraine.
The United States now has more money to spend on Ukraine after an accounting error was even larger than previously reported.
The Pentagon said Tuesday that it overestimated the value of weaponry it has sent Ukraine by about $6.2 billion over the past two years, resulting in a surplus of funding to be sent in future military aid packages.
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said a detailed review found there was an error of $3.6 billion in the current fiscal year and $2.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended this past September.
"During the department's regular oversight of our execution of presidential drawdown authority for Ukraine, we discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine," Singh told reporters at a press briefing. "In a significant number of cases, services used replacement costs rather than net book value, thereby overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from U.S. stocks and provided to Ukraine."
When asked where the additional funds would go, Singh said "Back into the pot of money" the U.S. has already allocated for future Pentagon stock drawddowns for Ukraine.
The Biden administration has repeatedly said that the U.S. will continue to provide aid to Ukraine for "as long as it takes" to fed off Russia's invasion. However, House Republicans have said they will not approve any additional funding to finance the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine, which usually doesn't confirm attacks on Russian soil, made no immediate comment about the downed drones.
