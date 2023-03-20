US announces $350M in additional military aid to Ukraine

No Surrender: Ukraine One Year Later
Scripps News is live in Kyiv, Ukraine, with this in-depth view of the past year.
The latest aid package includes various types of ammunition, such as rockets and grenade launchers, as well as fuel tanker trucks and patrol boats.
The Biden administration announced Monday a new $350 million package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine as the country prepares for an expected Russian offensive this spring.
The latest aid package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, and anti-tank weapons.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the U.S. is also sending and undisclosed number of riverine patrol boats and heavy fuel tankers.
"Russia alone could end its war today," Blinken said." Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes."
In total, the U.S. has provided more than $30.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war.
The new aid package comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow Monday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just days after an international arrest warrant was issued against him over alleged war crimes.
The White House described it as a "burgeoning relationship" between the two countries and expressed concern that China may push for a cease-fire that could leave Russian troops in Ukrainian territory.
"Efforts to end this conflict must take Ukraine's position into account," said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. "So we encourage President Xi to play a constructive role by speaking with President Zelenskyy, which he has not done since Russia launched this invasion."
