Pfizer recalls migraine pill packs due to child safety risk

If you take a popular drug to treat migraines, you'll want to check your medicine cabinet.

Pfizer announced it is recalling Nurtec ODT 75 milligram tablets. The recalled products were sold in cartons containing one blister card of eight tablets.

"The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

FDA approves nasal spray to treat migraines Zavzpret is the first nasal spray approved to block calcitonin gene-related peptide, a protein believed to contribute to migraines. LEARN MORE

The recalled products were sold in pharmacies nationwide from Dec. 2021 through March 2023.

The CPSC says people should immediately secure the products in an area where children cannot reach them. They should also contact Pfizer for a free child-resistant pouch to store the product.

"Once the product is secured, consumers can continue to use it as directed," CSPC says.

No incidents related to the packaging of the pills have been reported.