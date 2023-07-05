Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with 5 counts of murder

5 dead, 2 boys hurt after gunman opens fire at random in Philadelphia
The male, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple weapons, was arrested by police.LEARN MORE
Five people were killed and two children were wounded when an attacker wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-15 style weapon fired shots.
The suspect in Monday's deadly shooting in Philadelphia had a first court appearance Wednesday. In the meantime, emotions are raw in the shooting's aftermath.
Five people were killed and two children were wounded when an attacker wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-15 style weapon walked the streets firing shots at anyone passing by, apparently at random.
Police believe 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Junior was the first victim. His sisters' sadness is mixed with fury. Josepine Wamah said, "I had a nervous breakdown this morning."
Her sister Jasmine interrupted with words for the shooter, saying ,"You should've shot yourself."
Josephine told her to try to calm down, saying she knows it's hard. Jasmine said, "I have nothing but anger, nothing but anger. I'm sorry. You killed the wrong person. You killed the wrong man."
Kimbrady Carriker was arraigned on five counts of murder, as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.
The male, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple weapons, was arrested by police.LEARN MORE
He's being held without bond. A hearing in the case is set for July 24. In a search of the suspect's home, officials say they found a 380 caliber handgun and ammunition, as well as a will dated June 23. They did not divulge what was in the will. Authorities said they also found disturbing social media posts by the suspect, and people living with him said he'd been more agitated recently.
Officials urged the public in such cases to call authorities to try to get help. And they reiterated their calls for gun control legislation.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street said, "To my colleagues across the street and in Congress who want to offer faith and prayers to the victims and families and do nothing about the problem — to you I say, your faith is dead if you will not do the work to deal with the issues."
The victims in Monday's shooting range in age from 15 to 59 years old.
Tampa police are investigating a shootout that left a 7-year-old boy dead.
Greta Thunberg was arrested last month and charged by Swedish authorities Wednesday in connection to a protest last month.
Allison Mack was serving a three-year sentence for her role in the NXIVM cult case.
Threads is built into Instagram and requires an Instagram account to use. The app is designed for mobile devices.
Migrants who were "gifted" a free trip across the country say the promises made to them were unfulfilled. They're now in need of asylum and help.
JetBlue won't appeal a judge's ruling against its partnership with American Airlines.