At least 8 dead after shooting at Texas outlet mall

At least nine people have been hospitalized after gunfire prompted a police response at a Texas outlet mall in Allen, officials say.

The Allen Police Department says that around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was on an unrelated call and heard gunshots at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Officials confirmed that the officer then found the shooter and "neutralized" them. Authorities have not yet identified the suspect.

Medical City Healthcare tells Scripps News that they have received eight victims from the shooting, ranging in ages from 5 to 61, and they are currently being treated at their trauma facilities.

Neither the hospital nor the police have provided any information on the condition of the victims. The police confirmed there were some fatalities but did not provide a specific number.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Abbott. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

Allen is a suburb about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.