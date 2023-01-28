Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

California shootings, plus Monterey Park shooting survivor's story
Overview of California shootings; gun laws in the state; and reacting to the violence. Plus, a survivor shares what happened in Monterey Park.LEARN MORE
This marks the fourth mass shooting in California this month.
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.
Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.
Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.
This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.
For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
Overview of California shootings; gun laws in the state; and reacting to the violence. Plus, a survivor shares what happened in Monterey Park.LEARN MORE
Scripps News has obtained video of the Tyre Nichols traffic stop.By Memphis Police Department
The footage shows police confronting the suspect and taking him into custody after police say he severely beat Pelosi in his home.By San Francisco Police Department via AP
Officials said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, is among the world's top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted health care.By Jose Luis Magana / AP
The FDA announced draft guidelines that would do away with the three-month abstinence requirement for donations from men who have sex with men.By Francois Mori / AP
McGregor claimed that a driver was blinded by the sun when he crashed into him.By Evan Agostini / Invision via AP
The former president has visits to both New Hampshire and South Carolina on his agenda.By Andrew Harnik / AP