Police still unsure of motive in Monterey Park shooting

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for Saturday’s shooting in Monterey Park. Authorities are looking into whether the 72-year old suspect had relationships to any of the victims.

"We understand that the gunman had a history — he frequented this dance hall. I believe I’ve heard he met his ex-wife here. But again, the motive, we don’t know," said Henry Lo, the Monterey Park mayor.

The names of the six women and five men who were killed were released. Most of them were in their 60s and 70s. Mayor Lo said the community is coming together as they mourn.

"We've been reaching out to each other, and I think that's the least we can do as we try to console and make sense of this awful tragedy in our community," Lo said.

Sheriff Robert Luna called the suspect a "madman." He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm back in 1990.

A former friend of the suspect said he was distrustful, paranoid and complained that people at the targeted clubs didn’t like him.

The Gun Violence Archive reports 39 mass shootings so far this year. President Biden is urging lawmakers to take action.

"He's urging both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this assault ban, assault weapons ban to his desk and take additional action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces and homes safe," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.

Democrats acknowledge they do not have the votes in the House to pass a new ban.