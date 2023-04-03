San Jose police union executive accused of importing synthetic opioids

Officials see wave of rainbow-colored fentanyl across 21 states
Joanne Marian Segovia of the San Jose Police Officers' Association is accused of ordering fentanyl from overseas and distributing it in the U.S.
The executive director of the the San Jose Police Officers' Association is accused in a scheme to distribute synthetic opioids.
Authorities claim Joanne Marian Segovia would order synthetic opioids, using her personal and office computers, from dealers overseas.
According to a criminal complaint, Segovia had at least 61 shipments mailed to her home, dating back to October 2015.
"The manifests for these shipments declared their contents with labels like 'Wedding Party Favors,' 'Gift Makeup,' or 'Chocolate and Sweets,'" the Department of Justice said.
During a Homeland Security investigation into a network that was shipping controlled substances into the San Francisco Bay Area from abroad, authorities say they intercepted five shipments meant for Segovia. Inside, they reportedly found thousands of pills, including synthetic opioids.
Investigators claim Segovia was using WhatsApp to communicate about logistics for receiving and sending the pills.
A parcel containing valeryl fentanyl, addressed to Segovia, was seized in Kentucky on March 10, authorities said. The packaged allegedly originated from China.
Segovia made her first court appearance on Friday and was granted conditions of release. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the Department of Justice.
