President Biden expected to announce reelection bid next week

Biden kicks off Easter Egg Roll with talk of reelection bid
President Biden told NBC's Al Roker that he plans on running for president again in 2024 but isn't ready to announce it yet.LEARN MORE
President Joe Biden has said he plans to run, but has yet to formally announced a bid for The White House.
President Joe Biden may formally announce that he's running for the office again next week.
Anonymous sources told both The Washington Post and The Associated Press an announcement may come Tuesday, April 25, which is exactly four years since President Biden announced his run in the 2020 election. The sources warned both outlets the exact timing of an announcement could be subject to change.
The sources say the public can expect a prerecorded video message.
At 80 years old, President Biden is the oldest president ever to hold the office.
He has said repeatedly he intends to run for reelection, but explicit campaign activity has been a low priority.
President Biden told NBC's Al Roker that he plans on running for president again in 2024 but isn't ready to announce it yet.LEARN MORE
"President Biden is doing what he does best, which is be president," Eric Schultz, a democratic strategist and former Obama White House Deputy Press Secretary told Scripps News earlier in April. "He's out there barnstorming the country, talking about what he's delivered on behalf of the American people, creating new jobs, raising wages, lowering gas prices, making costs more affordable."
There have not been many challenges for the office from within the Democractic party thus far. Marianne Williamson confirmed at the end of February she will run in 2024.
A smaller field is expected from Republicans, as well. Confirmed candidates to date include former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Haley's campaign said it had raised $11 million in the first quarter of her campaign. But the actual figure appears to be closer to $8.3 million.
Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he does not plan to make a run for the White House in 2024.
Stopping short of a formal announcement, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina appears to be ready to join a growing field of Republican hopefuls.
More charges are possible for a man in upstate New York who shot and killed a woman for turning into his driveway. Her father expressed his grief.
Going low: Ukrainian fighter pilot shares cockpit cam footage showing what it takes to evade Russian radar.
Twitter has different ways of identifying users. One way is a paid subscription called Twitter Blue — but which celebrities are paying for it?