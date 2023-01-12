Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

Prince Harry Tells '60 Minutes' Why He Is Publicly Sharing His Story
The Duke of Sussex told CBS' "60 Minutes" that leaks have been coming from Buckingham Palace, so he wanted to set the record straight.LEARN MORE
First-day sales of "Spare" topped 1.4M copies, including hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales of "Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first-day sales for Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for nonfiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, the latter of whom needed a week to reach 1.4 million when her book "Becoming" was released in 2018.
The sales figures for "Spare" include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.
"'Spare' is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words," Gina Centrello, president and publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.
"Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, 'Spare' is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish."
The Duke of Sussex told CBS' "60 Minutes" that leaks have been coming from Buckingham Palace, so he wanted to set the record straight.LEARN MORE
One of the most highly anticipated memoirs in recent times, "Spare" is Harry's highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle.
Michelle Obama's memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, its sales holding up over time in part because of highly favorable reviews.
The verdict is mixed so far for "Spare."
New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book, and its author, "all over the map — emotionally as well as physically," at times "frank and funny" and at other times consumed by Harry's anger at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard found "Spare" to be "good-natured, rancorous, humorous, self-righteous, self-deprecating, long-winded. And every so often, bewildering."
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
The Duke of Sussex told CBS' "60 Minutes" that leaks have been coming from Buckingham Palace, so he wanted to set the record straight.By CBS / 60 Minutes / AP
Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," is set to be released Tuesday.By Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on January 8/PA via AP
Prince Harry says people who accuse him of invading his family's privacy "don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press."By AP Photo
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is researching gas stove emissions and considering new ways to address health concerns.By Thomas Kienzle / AP
The former world No. 1 posted what she called "a little life update for 2023" on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound.By Simon Baker / AP
A person who spoke to the Associated Press anonymously said the president's legal team found additional classified material at a second location.By Susan Walsh / AP