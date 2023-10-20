Pro-Trump lawyer takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Prosecutors in Georgia secured their second plea deal in as many days in the 2020 election interference case.

Pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty in court on Friday, just as jury selection in his trial had started.

Cheseboro was originally indicted, along with 18 others, including former President Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The attorney attorney faced seven felony charges, but as part of the plea deal, he only had to plead guilty to conspiracy to filing false documents.

The deal allows for Cheseboro to avoid jail time by serving five years on probation, paying $5,000 in restitution, completing 100 hours of community service and agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors trying other defendants in the case.

In a plea deal on Thursday, Donald Trump's former attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties and five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

Like Cheseboro, Powell can avoid jail time if she completes six years of probation, pays a $6,000 fine and an additional $2,700 in restitution.

One other defendant in the case, Scott Hall, has pleaded guilty. The remaining defendants, including Trump, have entered not guilty pleas.