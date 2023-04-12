Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in Shanquella Robinson's death

Shanquella Robinson's Father Speaks Out Regarding Her Death
Mexican officials said this was a direct attack on Robinson and are now investigating this case as femicide — a hate crime internationally.LEARN MORE
Federal prosecutors said they weren't able to prove that a federal crime was committed in the death of American Shanquella Robinson in Mexico.
Federal prosecutors said they do not plan to seek charges in the case of an American, Shanquella Robinson, who died under mysterious circumstances at a resort in Mexico.
Authorities said that after an autopsy was performed when Robinson's body was repatriated back to the U.S., they were not able to find enough evidence to "prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed."
Robinson, 25, traveled with a group of six people for a vacation to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. Her body was found on Oct. 29, and cell phone video recorded at the resort showed a violent fight before her death between Robinson and another woman with her group.
Charges were filed in Mexico against Daejahnea Jackson in connection to Robinson's November death.
The victim's mother, Sallamondra Robinson, spoke to Court TV in March and said, "I need someone to be arrested and I need justice for my family and Shanquella, because it's been five months and they're out there living their life."
Investigators released a statement which said, "it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."
Mexican officials said this was a direct attack on Robinson and are now investigating this case as femicide — a hate crime internationally.LEARN MORE
NYPD plans to once again deploy quadrupedal robots to deal with high-risk situations like hostage negotiations.
A jury in Texas convicted a physician and the clinic's office manager of distributing hundreds of thousands of opioid pills for cash.
The Biden administration wants to cut off drug traffickers from U.S. financial markets, target the supply chain, and create a global coalition.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has asked for a temporarily replacement on the Judiciary Committee as she recovers from a case of shingles.
India's ancient discriminatory caste system could be making an impact in the U.S., and now some areas are banning the practice.
The announcement follows years of promises from the Biden administration to tighten restrictions on gas-powered vehicle sales.