Protesters, counterprotesters rally ahead of Trump's arraignment

Dozens of Donald Trump supporters gathered in New York City on Tuesday to rally against the indictment of the former president.

Trump will be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom around 2:15 p.m. ET over a hush money payment scheme.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared briefly Tuesday at a protest near the courthouse.

"I would like to thank patriotic Trump supporters who are here today," she said over chants of "USA! USA!"

Judge is limiting public's view of Trump in court Judge Juan Merchan will not allow TV cameras in the courtroom, and he is restricting access to just a few photographers.

The representative from Georgia also addressed New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said on Monday that anyone caught in an act of violence will be arrested.

"You send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises," Greene said, referring to counterprotesters who were using whistles to drown out the speakers at the rally.

There appeared to be just as many counterprotesters as there were Trump supporters at the rally.

No major acts of violence at the protest have been reported.

The New York Police Department has 35,000 officers on standby should they need to respond to any incidents that stem from the Trump arraignment.

It's unclear whether Trump will greet supporters in New York before or after the hearing. He is scheduled to return to Florida Tuesday night and give a speech from his Mar-a-Lago residence in response to the charges.