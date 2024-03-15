Ready-to-eat salads sold at Kroger recalled

Chick-fil-A issues recall after filling packets with different sauce
Ready-to-eat chicken salads sold at Kroger locations in 12 states are being recalled because of undeclared allergens.
Ready-to-eat salads sold at Kroger have been recalled for containing undeclared wheat allergens.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Taylor Farms Pacific is recalling 19,976 pounds of ready-to-eat apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products. The products were sold under the label "Kroger APPLE WALNUT WITH CHICKEN SALAD KIT FOR ONE."
The products had use by dates of 03/12/24 through 03/22/24, lot codes TFPM059B41, TFPM060B41, TFPM061A41, TFPM062A41, TFPM063B41, TFPM064A41, TFPM064B41, TFPM065A41, TFPM066A41, TFPM067A41, TFPM068A41, TFPM069B42, and TFPM071A41.
The products were sold in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
The USDA said there have been no reported adverse effects.
"The problem was discovered by the establishment during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels," the USDA said. "The establishment then notified FSIS that the product may contain wheat, which is not declared on the label."
Products should be thrown away or returned to the store.
The FDA requires food producers to properly label products that are sources for food allergies, including peanuts, milk, fish and other products.
The FDA has a full list of recalled products on its website that may contain undeclared peanuts.
The USDA says that adverse effects from food allergies can take anywhere from minutes to two hours to develop. While food allergies can cause some people minor symptoms, they can also cause sudden, severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.
