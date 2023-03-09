Annual report shows a record 146B cyber-threats detected last year

Cybersecurity is a growing global concern. A new report sheds light on the digital threats many organizations and individuals face.

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, detected a record 146 billion cyber threats in 2022 — a 55% increase from the previous year. The company also reported a 242% surge in blocked malicious files.

The report shows that cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, making it more difficult to defend against attacks.

Jon Clay, Vice President of threat intelligence at Trend Micro, said the annual report shows that cybercriminals went "all-in" to boost profits.

"A surge in backdoor detections is particularly concerning in showing us their success in making landfall inside networks," Clay said. "To manage risk effectively across a rapidly expanding attack surface, stretched security teams need a more streamlined, platform-based approach."

Another trend highlighted in the report is the growing threat of ransomware attacks — a type of malware that blocks you out of a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

The report reveals that these types of attacks have become more sophisticated and are now targeting larger organizations with more valuable data.

In September of last year, the Los Angeles Unified School District — the nation's second largest — had its information technology systems targeted by a ransomware attack.

That incident came months after the Biden administration had warned U.S. companies to tighten their cybersecurity defenses. However, experts say it's extremely expensive and difficult for some firms to find the proper talent to fill security positions, making them vulnerable.

Some recommendations for businesses and individuals to keep their data secure and protected against cyberthreats include:

- Keeping software and operating systems up-to-date

- Enabling multi-factor authentication

- Using strong passwords and a password manager

- Recognizing and reporting phishing

Overall, the annual report serves as a wake-up call for businesses and individuals, so they can stay informed and take steps to protect their sensitive information and data from harmful attacks.