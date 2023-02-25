Research says Federal Reserve rate hikes likely to cause recession

Fed lifts rate by quarter-point and signals more hikes ahead
The Fed's latest move will likely further raise both the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.LEARN MORE
The paper comes as more economists are saying that the Fed will have to continue to raise interest rates even more than previously forecasted.
A new research paper has determined that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight red-hot inflation, the worst in around 40 years, is likely to cause a recession.
The paper even signals that the Federal Reserve needs an inflation to happen to control inflation, according to some interpretations.
The paper comes as more economists are saying that the Fed will have to continue to raise interest rates even more than previously forecasted.
The Fed's goal is to control inflation without a large hit to the U.S. economy, but it's expected the 2% inflation target will be missed for years ahead.
The paper's authors wrote, "based on past disinflation episodes in the United States and abroad, is that policymakers should expect that disinflation will be costly in terms of foregone output or employment. They find that all 16 of the large policy-induced disinflations in the four advanced economies they study were associated with a recession."
The Fed's latest move will likely further raise both the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.LEARN MORE
Most Americans say they like gift cards, but many say they wait to use them. Experts suggest because of inflation, that might not be a good idea.By Shutterstock
Data released Friday provided the latest sign that the economy remains gripped by high inflation despite the Fed's strenuous efforts to tame it.By Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
The home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise in February and starting pay will be at least $15 per hour.By Nam Y. Huh / AP
This is the fourth time a runway incident with a commercial airliner has been placed under investigation with the NTSB since the start of this year.By Reed Saxon / AP
Williamson, labeled a prominent progressive by many in political circles, delivers most of her political messages with a spiritual touch.By Andrew Harnik / AP
Workers will ask how residents are doing, see what they need and connect them with appropriate resources from government and nonprofit organizations.By Matt Freed / AP