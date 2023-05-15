Rockies pitcher suffers skull fracture after line drive to the head

MLB pitcher Liam Hendriks announces he is cancer-free
When Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer, he said he planned to return to the mound after he was cancer-free.LEARN MORE
Rockies manager Bud Black said the skull fracture did not require surgery and time will be the best healer.
Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture after being struck by a baseball during a game on Saturday.
Feltner was on the mound when Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies hit a line drive, hitting Feltner in the head.
He immediately dropped to the ground in obvious pain. Feltner would eventually walk off the field with the help of his team.
Rockies manager Bud Black said despite suffering a skull fracture and a concussion, "things are looking up," and the fracture did not require surgery.
“He suffered a head injury. Time is the best healer," he said.
When Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer, he said he planned to return to the mound after he was cancer-free.LEARN MORE
Black added that Feltner has been texting with teammates and may visit the ballpark early this week. However, he won't be able to play. He's currently on the 15-day injured list.
“The biggest thing is he has to let the trauma heal and let nature take its course on this one," Black said.
The Rockies called up Riley Pint from their Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes, to fill a spot while Feltner is out.
The call-up is a major milestone for the 25-year-old pitcher. Pint was drafted in the first round in 2016 and briefly retired in 2021 after several years in the Minor League.
This will be his first time playing for a major league team.
The West Virginia men's basketball coach repeatedly used a homophobic slur to describe fans of a rival school of his former program.
Rio Moon is the eighth horse to die at Churchill Downs in the past couple of weeks.
In March, Morant was suspended eight games without pay for a previous incident in which he live-streamed on camera with a gun.
A special prosecutor has ended his investigation into FBI misconduct. Trump has claimed the probe would expose serious FBI wrongdoing.
Research shows dating apps like Hinge, Bumble or Tinder can be associated with negative impacts on mental health.
As President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Speaker Kevin McCarthy again on the debt ceiling, there has been "no progress" yet, the speaker says.