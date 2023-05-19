Scripps News reporters put a community spotlight on policing issues

Scripps News Special: The Truth About Crime
Diving into the reality of crime across the U.S.LEARN MORE
Scripps News correspondents talk about how policing has changed in the communities they cover.
Scripps News correspondents held a roundtable to discuss police reform in the communities they cover.
In New Orleans, Tammy Estwick talks about how communities approach "defund the police" as a rallying cry. She says community members don't want to see a reduction in police forces outright — they'd prefer to see changes in the way officers interact and engage with their communities.
In Denver, Chris Stewart discusses the rise of private security. He explains how security workers and the businesses that employ them now have more flexibility — and potentially more safety — in the ways they protect the community.
In Washington, D.C., Kevin Cirilli discusses how attitudes toward policing have changed recently on the federal and legislative level. He says lawmakers are trying to strike a balance between the risks of overpolicing, and the need to protect their communities.
Diving into the reality of crime across the U.S.LEARN MORE
Prosecutors say a man forgot his lottery tickets at the store, allowing the clerks to hatch a plan to collect the $3 million jackpot for themselves.
Diving into the reality of crime across the U.S.
Neely was a 30-year-old homeless man who family and officials said was having a mental health episode before passengers held him down.
Blue Origin will get $3.4 billion to develop reusable lunar landing stages.
Two HBCU students joined forces to bridge the gap between chess and the Black community by creating a movement called "The Black Odyssey."
1,400 people sit on the waiting list for organ transplants.