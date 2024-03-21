Scripps News Reports: Women of Science

Scripps News Reports: 48 Hours on the Border
Reporters who live and work in border communities in four states share stories of life on the U.S.-Mexico border.LEARN MORE
Scripps News interviews women who are experts in their fields — from medicine to climate change and artificial intelligence.
The list of accomplished women in science and technology is long — but they are still vastly underrepresented in their fields. Far too often, women like them are overlooked, overworked and underpaid. These are the stories of women — past and present — who have made critical contributions to science.
Scripps News interviews Seema Kumar, a veteran of the health industry and CEO of Cure, a health care innovation campus in New York; Tracy Fanara, a scientist and environmental engineer working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and Meredith Broussard, a professor at New York University and a trailblazing mind in the field of artificial intelligence.
We hear about their journeys to success, the particular challenges they face in their fields, and their unique expertise in everything from vaccine safety to climate change and the growth of artificial intelligence.
Reporters who live and work in border communities in four states share stories of life on the U.S.-Mexico border.LEARN MORE
Women make up half of the population in the U.S., but their health is both underfunded and understudied.
Susie Jaramillo co-founded Encantos Media, becoming the first Latina CEO of a children's entertainment company in the U.S.
Endometriosis is a health condition that affects an estimated 1 in 10 women, and yet much is still unknown about the disease.
Tennessee already protects name, photographs and likeness as property rights. Now vocal likeness will be added to that list.
U.N. monitors said in 2022, 62 million tons of electronics waste were discarded. By 2030, totals could reach 82 million tons.
Even AAPI Republicans are somewhat supportive of legal abortion: More than half say abortion should be legal in some or all cases.