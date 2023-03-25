Sen. McConnell released from inpatient rehab facility after fall
The 81-year-old Kentucky senator will work from home for a few days while he continues to recover.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is now out of a rehab facility following a serious fall.
McConnell had been in inpatient therapy after suffering a concussion and a broken rib when he tripped and fell during a reception dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., on March 8th.
His office said the 81-year-old Kentucky senator will work from home for a few days while he continues to recover.
"I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon," said McConnel in a statement.
McConnel was first released from the hospital on March 13 but had moved to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery.
This is not the first incident for McConnel; in 2019, he fell at his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture. He underwent surgery after that accident, just as the Senate began its summer recess that year.
