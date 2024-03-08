Senate passes $460B short-term government funding bill 75-22

Congress approves short-term funding bill to avoid government shutdown
The bill now goes to President Biden's desk. He has indicated he will sign the bill, which will keep the government funded for the fiscal year.
The Senate voted 75-22 to approve a $460 billion short-term spending bill Friday.
The bill now goes to President Biden, who has indicated he will sign it and fund certain agencies of the government for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The chamber was on the clock to approve new funds before key government agencies have to shut down midnight on Friday.
The measure collects six spending bills to keep funding flowing to government agencies including the departments of Justice, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Interior and Transportation.
Lawmakers are also working to pass a funding bill for six more agencies, including the Department of Defense. In that case, they face a March 22 deadline.
Congress is voting on the bills more than five months into the fiscal year. It relied on a sequence of even shorter-term spending bills in that time, while work progressed toward longer-term solutions. Together, the latest bills would keep their agencies funded through the rest of the fiscal year.
The Senate is expected to take up the legislation before a midnight Friday government shutdown deadline.
